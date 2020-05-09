SACO – Arthur J. Giroux, 85, of Saco, passed away early Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough. He was born in Burlington, Vermont on August 12, 1934, a son of Arthur and Pearl (Benoit) Giroux. Art graduated from Cathedral High School in Burlington, Vt. In high school he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. He went on to Johnson Teachers College, graduating in 1957 and met his future wife Nancy. Art continued to play sports in college, including soccer, basketball and baseball. In 1962, he received his Master’s Degree from Boston College in Mathematics. He taught school in Richford and Burlington Vt., Hartford Conn., St. Francis College, South Portland High School and retired from Cheverus High School in 1994. Art had an extended coaching career. He coached basketball, soccer, baseball and wrestling. He was a certified basketball referee and a huge sports fan.Some of his greatest memories were watching his sons and grandchildren’s sporting events and school activities. This brought him great joy. Another great joy was his yearly reunions with his college buddies Gym, Mack and Roger.He was predeceased by two sons Andrew Giroux and Robert “Bobby” Giroux; one grandson Dustin Giroux; and sister Aurea Tabarinni.He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy (Bagley) Giroux, his brother Roger Giroux; sons Arthur Giroux and his wife Lisa, William Giroux and his wife Linda, Thomas Giroux and his wife Celeste, daughter-in-law Debbie Giroux; 11 grandchildren, Eric and his wife Jennifer, Jill and her husband Jay, Brittany, Cheryl, Michelle, Michael, Sydney, Daniel, Noah, John and Colby; and six great grandchildren Hannah, Emily, Abby, Madeline, Dustin and Landon, nieces and nephews.Visiting Hours and Graveside Service will be private due to Covid- 19. Burial is in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. To view Arthur’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Art’s memory to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org

