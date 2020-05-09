CASCO – Fred Gilman, 95, of Casco passed away peacefully at his home on May 6, 2020. Fred was born August 12, 1924 in Norridgewock the son of Edwin Gilman and Ruth (Withee) Gilman/McShea. Fred graduated from Norridgewock High School. Fred served in the US Army from 1942 to 1945 in WWII serving in Normandy, Central Europe, Germany, France, and Rhineland where he received medals including Marksman. Fred married CharlotteAnn Jordan August 12, 1959.After his service Fred worked auto parts and the restaurant business as a cook including working at the old Vallee’s restaurant in Westbrook. Fred was a member of the Knights of Pythias lodge, the Naples Legion and a lifetime member of the VFW. Fred was a longtime member of the Raymond Baptist Church where he was very active in the food pantry and other church activities. Fred was preceded by his parents Edwin and Ruth; his wife CharlotteAnn; an infant son Paul; a brother Rodney and sisters Laura and Arlene. Fred is survived by his son Gary Gilman and his wife Maggie of Naples, his loving daughter Idajane Morton of Bangor and her husband Carroll E. Morton of Casco; granddaughter Cori Lynn Berry of Westbook; great-grandson and apple of Fred’s eye, Christopher James Hill of Peabody Mass.; and a very special “nephew” and his caretaker for several years, Scott Duclos and his fiancé Alana, both of Casco; brother Ralph Gilman and his wife Connie of Florida, brother Alan Gilman of Fairborn, Ohio, brother Earl Gilman of Florida, sister Marilyn Gilman of Cornville, sister Joan Crawford and her husband Phil of Buckfield, and brother Harry Dale Gilman and his partner Larry of Australia. A memorial service honoring Fred’s life and service will be announced for later in the summer at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta.Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home in Casco where his family welcomes your kind words and “Fred stories” at www.hallfuneralhome.net. Because Fred cherished his Honor Flight experience the family asks thatin lieu flowers that donations be made to:Honor Flight MaineP.O. Box 1770Portland, ME 04104-1770or online athonorflightmaine.com

