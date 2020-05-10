CINCINNATI – The Rev. Richard “Dick” Rasner, 72, a native Cincinnatian, formerly of Cape Elizabeth, died Sunday morning, May 3, 2020.He devoted most of his life to the non-profit endeavors. His last position was as a Deacon on the staff of Christ Church Cathedral in Cincinnati, where he was the Pastoral Care Associate.He is survived by his sister, Nancy (James) Duggan; niece Jamie Philhower (and her partner, Nicole Gerber), nephew Sean Duggan (and his partner, Shari Dutton) of Fayetteville, N.C.; great-nephew, Brandon Philhower and long-time friend and companion, Joseph Schilling.A graduate of Walnut Hills High School, Rev. Rasner attended the University of Cincinnati, the University of Illinois, and achieved a doctorate from Northwestern University, as well as becoming a graduate of the program for educators at the Chicago Psychoanalytic Institute.After returning to Cincinnati from Chicago in 1976, he founded, along with J. Rawson Collins, the Olympus Center, a diagnostic center for children with learning and emotional problems. While at the Olympus Center, Rev. Rasner served on the board of a number of non-profit organizations, including the Children’s Psychiatric Center of Jewish Hospital, Aids Volunteers of Cincinnati (AVOC) and the Charter Party of Cincinnati. During these years, he broadened his knowledge of various cultures by traveling extensively abroad with Mr. Collins.In 1999, Rev. Rasner moved to Maine, where he taught at the University of New England as Associate Professor. He began at this time a long association with the Cathedral of St. Luke in Portland, where he was eventually ordained as Deacon. While at that cathedral, he started and served as Executive Director of St. Elizabeth Essential Pantry, providing many non-food items for those in need. After returning to Cincinnati in 2017, Rev. Rasner continued until recently, his ministry at Christ Church Cathedral.When Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, a memorial service will be scheduled at Christ Church Cathedral, 318 E. Fourth Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Condolences may be sent to neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com Memorial donations may be directed toSt. Elizabeth’s PantryP.O. Box 4036Portland, ME 04101

