PORTLAND – It is with the deepest sadness that we share the news of the passing of Kristen Lia Calvo on May 4, 2020, daughter of Joseph S. Calvo and Jacquelyn L. Simonds.Kristen grew up in Lyman and graduated from Massabesic High School and later attended Kennebec Valley Community College and the University of Maine. She worked as a nurse’s aid and later as a direct care provider for challenged youth.From a very young age, Kristen took charge of her life. She was a fiesty, bubbly young girl with twinkling eyes and the sweetest grin imaginable. Surrounded by five siblings, Kristen could always hold her own and was never one to back down from a debate or a tussle. Kristen dreamt of becoming an artist but was never able to realize that dream as life took her in different directions.Kristen always felt that her biggest achievement was the birth of her son, Vincent. She loved him far more than anyone could imagine. She talked often of how proud she was of him for excelling in school and of his acceptance to Maine Maritime Academy. Kristen was driven to be a good friend and trusted people to be equally good in return. Growing up, Kristen absolutely loved animals including her horse, Dakota, her cats, rabbits and guinea pigs and the family dogs, Rosie and Blue. Kristen later volunteered at the Kennebunk Animal Welfare Society and found joy in caring for animals.Beside her parents and son, Kristen is survived by her sister, Rebecca Calvo and niece Stella Biester (with whom she had a special bond) of Kennebunkport; her sister, Angela Calvo of Cape Elizabeth, sister, Judi Ann Bouchard and husband Scott of Winslow, and brothers, Colton Calvo and his wife Jessica of Winslow and her brother, Joseph P. Calvo of Vassalboro. Kristen also had many nieces and nephews, and aunts, uncles and cousins.In a recent online posting, Kristen seemed to sum upher inner contentment by saying “The biggest regret that people have on their deathbed is that they lived the life expected of them instead of a life true to themselves.” Kristen was forever true to herself.A private gathering to remember the Kristen we loved will be held once the requirement for social distancing related to the current pandemic has passed.

