BIDDEFORD — Denny’s restaurant, which opened last summer at 45 Boulder Way in Biddeford, is now closed for good, according to information posted on the company’s Facebook page.

“Unfortunately, a tough business decision was made to close our doors in Ellsworth and Biddeford, permanently,” the notice, posted on the Ellsworth Denny’s Facebook page Tuesday, said. The notice thanked customers and staff; no further information was posted.

The restaurant, the site of a former Ruby Tuesday franchise, opened late last summer. The building had been vacant since August 2016.

Denny’s is known for its hearty diner food, served 24 hours a day.

Prior to its opening, a spokesman said the restaurant had been slated to hire about 70 employees.

The building, located at the Mailhot Plaza, is near the Walmart Supercenter, and about one-third of a mile from the Maine Turnpike.

Denny’s began as Danny’s Doughnuts in Lakewood, California, in 1953, and later evolved to Denny’s. Today, the restaurant chain is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Another chain, Krispy Kreme, located in Saco, closed last month.

A Denny’s spokeswoman did not return an email seeking comment on Tuesday.

