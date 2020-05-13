ImmuCell Corp., a Portland-based maker of bovine health products for the dairy and beef industries, reported record sales of $4.9 million for the first quarter, up 11 percent from a year earlier.

ImmuCell, which is currently expanding its production facilities because of increased demand, reported a net loss for the quarter of $122,000, or 2 cents per share. A year earlier, the company reported net income of $145,000, or 3 cents per share.

“The first quarter is historically our highest sales quarter due to market seasonality, but the first quarter of 2020 set a record with an 11 percent increase in sales,” said ImmuCell President and CEO Michael Brigham in a news release. “This record sales pace is fueling our intensity to adapt so we can better serve our markets despite the challenging circumstances.”

Sales of the company’s flagship product, called First Defense, increased by 16 percent in the first quarter compared with a year earlier, the company reported. First Defense is a natural alternative to antibiotics that provides immunity in newborn calves to scours, or diarrhea.

Brigham noted that concerns about the coronavirus have required the company to make some changes within its manufacturing facilities.

“Our very dedicated team has been flexible and creative in finding ways to continue producing First Defense during these extremely difficult times,” he said. “To the extent feasible, we have implemented social distancing practices, remote work, extra cleaning and sanitizing and alternate shift scheduling, among other procedures, to move forward safely.”

ImmuCell stock trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the symbol ICCC. The company’s stock was priced at $4.32 per share at market close on Wednesday, down 2 cents per share from the previous day’s closing price.

