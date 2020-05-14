BIDDEFORD — Ulric (Rick) G. Talbot, 94, a lifelong resident of Biddeford, Maine, died at The Landing at Saco Bay in Saco, Maine on April 29, 2020 ,after a lengthy illness.

Rick was born in Biddeford, Maine, on March 3, 1926, and was the only son of the late Louis and Marie-Jeanne (Levesque) Talbot. He was educated at St. Andre’s school and grew up in St. Andre’s Parish before becoming a congregant of St. Joseph’s Parish. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Rick served on the USS Piedmont in the Pacific during World War II and was on the way to Japan when the war ended. Following a few years at Bates Manufacturing Co., he worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery for 30 years until his retirement. One of his saddest times was the 1963 tragic loss of the USS Thresher submarine which he helped build with so many others. Although Rick worked mainly in manufacturing, he was also a professional photographer and enjoyed jigsaw woodworking and videography. In his retirement, he maintained his friendships and made new ones at his exercise classes at University of New England. He was a regular at Huot’s and Ken’s, his favorite seafood restaurants. Rick loved to watch the ole’ Westerns and spend summer days at Biddeford Pool and autumn Sunday afternoons cheering for the Patriots with Norman, his nephew. Anyone who knew Rick would describe him as sweet, charming and mostly, generous.

In addition to his parents, Rick was sadly preceded in death by his nephew, Norman D. Valliere in 2018.

He is survived by: his beloved sister, Blanche Talbot Valliere of Biddeford; his cherished nieces, Shirley Gagne of Waterville, Jeanne Gall of Nashua, New Hampshire, and Connie Valliere and her wife, DiAnn Filson of Hallowell; his grand nephews and nieces, David Gagne of Freeport, Karen Spaulding of Waterville, Andrew Gall of Durham, North Carolina, Matthew Gall of Chicago, Illinois, Kevin Gall of Dover, New Hampshire, Randi Valliere of Biddeford, and Morgan Valliere of Biddeford; as well as many great-grand nieces and nephews. He leaves his special friends Dorrie and Richard, Anneliese and Ed, Jane, Charlie and Leo who were selfless and devoted to him during his declining years.

The family wishes to thank the staff at The Landing, especially Vicky who brought joy, laughter and love to Rick’s “Landing” life. The family also wishes to acknowledge and give thanks to the staff at Compassus Hospice who gently guided Rick and his sister through his last days.

Hope Memorial Chapel in Biddeford, Maine, is assisting the family with arrangements. Because of the restrictions amidst the Covid-19 virus, services will be private. Anyone wishing to donate in Rick’s memory might consider The Ronald McDonald House, 250 Brackett St., Portland, ME 04102, or Kennebunk Animal Shelter, 46 Holland Road, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

