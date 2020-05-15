Pre-K lottery open

RSU 14 will be offering a public pre-K program beginning in September 2020. Space for 32 students split between two classrooms (16 per classroom) will be available. Complete the lottery application no later than May 29. Go to rsu14.org and click on the pre-K lottery button to submit an application online or go to the RSU 14 District office located at 228 Windham Center Road for a hard copy. This application is for children who are or will be age 4 prior to Oct. 15. Notification of lottery selection results will be on June 5. The program will be housed at Raymond Elementary School and will be a full day, four days per week program. Call Christine Frost-Bertinet, assistant superintendent of schools, at 892-1800 or [email protected] with questions.

Kindergarten registration

Children 5 years old on or before Oct. 15 may register for kindergarten at Raymond Elementary School. Register online at rsu14.org. The RSU 14 website includes resources on home language information, immunization policy, and RSU 14 transportation information. Once registered, make an appointment for the screening at 655-8672. During the screening process, parents will meet with some of the kindergarten staff and the children will work with an adult. Due to COVID-19, dates for screening have been moved to this summer and will be announced once determined. Also, online is a video made by Ms. Cummings’ second grade class that gives incoming students a sneak peek of what the screening day will look like when they arrive.

Alissa Messer can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: