SARASOTA, Fla. – Robert “Bob” Joseph Currier passed away on May 10, 2020 at Florida’s Sarasota Memorial Rehabilitation Center. Bob was the son of Arthur and Alice Currier, born Aug. 6, 1934 in Westbrook. Bob served in the U.S. Army between 1954-1958. Bob married the love of his life in 1960, Francine Fontaine, and enjoyed a loving marriage for over 50 years until Francine’s passing in 2011.Bob was a very social man; no matter where he went or lived, he would easily strike up conversation with anyone he met. He never met a stranger. It was this quality and magnanimous personality that made him a well known car salesman for over 30 years. He liked everyone and everyone loved him.Bob was also a great athlete, excelling in baseball and basketball in high school, he later went on to join a running group, The Maine Rowdies, where he became a marathoner. After his retirement he joined an outrigger paddling team in Hawaii. Bob was never a man to stand still; he was always up to something. Bob was a character, always joking and playing mischievous pranks. He loved to make people laugh. Robert was especially proud of being able to purchase a summer home on Long Lake. He gave his children the experience of idyllic Maine summers and never missed an opportunity to take them out waterskiing. Robert always put his family first, and always went above and beyond to make them happy.After raising their children, Bob and Francine enjoyed moving to several resort cities, Hilton Head, Hollywood Beach, Honolulu and several years later, returned and lived in Kona. They later settled into a home in Melbourne Beach, Fla. and a home in Raymond. Life was always an adventure. Bob was always willing to take on a new challenge and equally ready to help those around him. Robert is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Tomisa Currier of Old Orchard Beach, daughters, Felicia Currier of Palenville, N.Y., Valerie Currier of Raymond; granddaughter, Leigha Disanto; and great-grandson, Nathan Murray of Scarborough; brothers, Arthur Currier of Westbrook and William and Janet Currier of Portland. A service at St. Hyacinths Church in Westbrook and a celebration of life at Profenno’s Restaurant will be scheduled at a later date when the virus passes and friends and family can gather.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous