For anyone who saw my last blog, you know I was fairly pessimistic about the upcoming week. We have struggled to catch a break from the active, chilly pattern, so I figured this would be no different. Well, I am happy to say I was dead wrong.

Monday will feature partly cloudy skies with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s inland, while the coast stays in the mid 60s thanks to a developing sea breeze in the afternoon. Quiet conditions hold into the night.

While we enjoy a nice Monday, Tropical Storm Arthur and a low over the Great Lakes will be approaching. These become players in the forecast later in the week…more on this momentarily.

Onshore wind Tuesday means a chillier day. There will be a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures near 60 on the coastline and into the mid 60s inland. For a frame of reference, the normal high in the middle of May is near 65°. While it will be slightly chilly and a bit breezy thanks to our east wind, it isn’t too far off from normal.

Temperatures Tuesday night drop into the 30s underneath clear skies. While a hard freeze is very unlikely, some inland spots could see a little bit of frost develop.

Sunshine returns on Wednesday. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected as high pressure settles right over Maine.

This high pressure is what blocks us from the disturbances to our south. At the time of writing this, the low associated with Tropical Storm Arthur will try to push north. The high ultimately keeps it to our south and away from us. The high also does the same with the approaching low over the Great Lakes.

The result is more temperatures in the 60s on Wednesday while the rain stays south.

Thursday looks even warmer, as temperatures climb into the 70s just about everywhere. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies. It looks like a gorgeous day, even with the sea breeze that will develop later in the afternoon.

Not warm enough? How about 80s on Friday! That’s right. We could see our first 80 degree temperatures Friday afternoon, especially inland.

There’s a chance the warmth gets cut back for the weekend, but it’s a bit too far out just yet. There’s also a chance for a shower on Saturday, but again, it’s just a bit too far out to say for sure.

