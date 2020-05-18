Diane (Duquette) DiVasto, 61, of Middletown, Connecticut died peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020, after long suffering with dementia.

Born and raised in Biddeford, Maine, by her parents, the late Wilfred and Germaine (Morin) Duquette, she graduated Biddeford High School, Class of 1977 and earned her undergraduate degree, Class of 1981, from St. Anslem College in Manchester, New Hampshire. From 1982 through 2015, Diane lived in New Haven, East Haven and Wallingford, Connecticut, until her final years at Water’s Edge Center for Health & Rehabilitation in Middletown. She was a loving and devoted mother, and grandmother whose passion was her family. Diane was a faithful Catholic and volunteer of the East Haven Food Pantry.

She is survived by: her children, Matthew DiVasto and his wife, Jennifer of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Laura LeMay and her husband, Steven of Newington, Connecticut, and Katherine DiVasto of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Mark and Jaxon DiVasto, and Rebekah and Ian LeMay; her former husband and friend, James DiVasto of Weston, Massachusetts; and stepbrothers, the late Raoul W. Duquette of Old Orchard Beach, Maine and Roger Duquette of West Chester,

Pennsylvania.

A private graveside funeral service was held Thursday, May 14, 2020, at St Joseph’s Cemetery, Biddeford, Maine. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Connecticut at a later date and time to be announced. Memorial donations in Diane’s memory may be made to the East Haven Food Pantry or a charity of the donor’s choice. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor cared for the arrangements.

