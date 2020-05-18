The new coronavirus bill in Washington seems to ignore that this is a global pandemic requiring a global response. It now falls to the Senate to make sure our country does its part in this shared global fight.

Congress should include support for lower-income countries to deal with the immediate crisis and to strengthen healthcare systems in the long run. It’s the right thing to do, and the only way we get through this pandemic as a global community.

Our government already supports international organizations like the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, as well USAID’s programs focused on global health. We should build on these efforts, and I’m counting on our Senators to help make it happen.

Peggy York,

Portland

