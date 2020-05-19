Central Maine Medical Center

Teagan Cam Bryant, born April 19 to Jason and Alicia Bryant of Buckfield. Grandparents are Rodney and Heidi Bryant and Holly and Warren Packard, all of Hebron, Peter Irish and Dona Hatchey of Portland, and Cammy McCafferty of Buckfield. Great-grandparents are Alice McCafferty of Buckfield, Judie and Durwood Graffam of Portland, Suzanne Golder of Westbrook, and Lew and Audrey Golder of Windham.

Mid Coast Hospital

Henry Dearnley Johnson, born April 22 to Jeremy Johnson and Emily Jackson of Brunswick. Grandparents are Winfield and Heidi Jackson of Monmouth and Roy and Penny Johnson of Burlington, Vermont.

Parker Robert Garceau, born April 23 to Ethan Robert and Samantha Marie (Sharkey) Garceau of Dresden. Grandparents are Terina Young of Wiscasset, Timothy Sharkey of Bath, Janine Garceau and the late Robert Garceau of Dresden.

Theodore Michael Lemay, born April 25 to Nicholas Michael Lionel and Connor Hamilton (Weeks) Lemay of Winthrop. Grandparents are Donna Young of Readfield and Susan and Michael Lemay of Greene.

Thomas Michael McKenna and Madison Grace McKenna (twins), born May 1 to Melony Renee (Fields) and Sean Patrick McKenna of Brunswick. Grandparents are Dana and Michael Fields and Amy and Patrick McKenna, all of Brunswick.

Matilda Maxine Rothwell, born May 3 to Brittany Lee and John Koehler Rothwell of Bath. Grandparents are Jerry Haight, Jr. of Otsego, Michigan, and Matilde and John Rothwell of Brunswick. Great-grandparents are Terry Haight, Sr. and Devoma Shays of Ostego Michigan.

