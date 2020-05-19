BRUNSWICK – Edie Whitehead died from natural causes, Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Horizons Living and Rehab Center, just a month before her 97th birthday. Edie was born on May 22, 1923, in Dublin, Ireland, the youngest of three children. After training as a physical therapist, she came to America to care for a relative. It was there that she met Macy Whitehead and was married in 1952. They shared a commitment to each other, family and community for 60 wonderful years; raising four children and numerous dogs, cats and horses. Throughout their lives, they stayed rooted to the simple things.Edie was a gracious, welcoming and loving person. She was fun to be around – always full of good ideas and projects needing doing. She had a beautiful singing voice and was a creative, talented fabric artist. Her working years involved helping people in need or in creating something beautiful. Her twinkling eyes and capable hands will be sorely missed. Edie is survived by her family, Deirdre, Harris, Heather (Philip), and Tom; Camilla and Carla; five grandchildren Celia, Kai, Sam, Bevan and Lionel; and a large extended Irish family. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Horizons for the care and consideration they gave to our mother and to us. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.directcremationofmaine.com

