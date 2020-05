STANDISH – Barbara L. Swain, 86, passed away on May 17, 2020 at her residence.The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.comViewing was private amongst her family. A private graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Standish.

