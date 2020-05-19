Greg A. Hodgdon 1972 – 2020 WOOLWICH – Greg A. Hodgdon, 48, of Fellowship Drive died on May 16, 2020. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska on February 13, 1972, a son of Paul K. and Linda M. (Bollich) Hodgdon. Greg graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1991. On August 14, 1993, he married Jen Cunningham. He taught at Coastal Christian School for 5 years. He graduated from New England Bible College in South Portland and Moody Bible Institute. He was employed at Wiscasset Ford and Heritage Landscaping. For the last 13 years, he was the pastoral minister at the Woolwich-Wiscasset Baptist Church. He was an active member in his community in any way he could, spending his time helping at sports games with his son and other events. He enjoyed all outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, and hiking. He was predeceased by his father, Paul K. Hodgdon and his daughter, Samantha Hodgdon on December 28, 1995. Greg is survived by his mother, Linda M. Hodgdon of Brunswick, his wife, Jen Hodgdon of Woolwich, one son, Asa Hodgdon of Woolwich, two daughters, Emily Lapointe and her husband Aaron of Woolwich and Maddie Hodgdon of Woolwich, one brother, Chris Hodgdon and his significant other Stephanie Grant of Brunswick, three sisters, Tonya Elliott and her husband Mike of New Mexico, Tammy Kunkle and her husband Shane of Ellicott, Maryland and April Shay and her husband Eben of New Mexico, many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. A celebration of life will be held at a future date at the Woolwich-Wiscasset Baptist Church, Fellowship Drive, Woolwich. Burial will be at Orffs Corner Cemetery in Waldoboro. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Woolwich-Wiscasset Church 15 Fellowship Drive Woolwich, ME 04579

