David H. Leigh 1941 – 2020 RUTLAND, Vt. – David H. Leigh passed peacefully at Rutland Regional Medical Center, in Vermont on Wed, May 13, 2020, after a long battle with pneumonia. He is survived by his wife, Carol Bailey Leigh; his daughter, Karen Leigh of Wheaton, Ill. and grandson, Max Gomez Leigh; his daughter, Tina Curran and her husband Thomas Curran of Lakeville, Mass. and grandson, Alec DeToma. He is also survived by stepchildren, Michelle Cordeiro and husband Don Abrahamsen of Rutland, Vt., Christopher Cordeiro and wife Kellee of Austin, Texas, Eric Cordeiro and wife Lisa of Watertown, Mass.; and eight step-grandchildren. He is also survived by his first wife, Susan Leigh Johnson of Duxbury, Mass.; and cousins, Dick Littlefield of Maryland and Vinalhaven, Roger Hatch of Braintree, Mass., Ginny DiNatale of Marshfield, Mass., and Patricia Blanchard of Sanford, Fla.; his niece, Kristi Payne Cook and nephew, Leigh “Tiger” Payne. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Ethel Leigh of Quincy, Mass.; and his sister, Ruth Leigh Payne Davis of Gainesville, Fla. Dave was born and raised in Quincy, Mass. and spent his high school years in Cocoa, Fla. He played football for the University of Florida Gators and was a life-long fan. He had a varied career, but especially loved the ocean and his career as a Merchant Marine, working as a captain for Texaco as well as commanding private yachts. He enjoyed charter fishing and entered many tuna fishing competitions. Dave’s affinity for his animals, gardening, landscaping and nautical antiques gave him a great deal of pleasure throughout his robust life. During the 1990s he served on the Town of Whitman Mass. Board of Appeals, and was a member of the Whitman New Fire Station Building Committee. He and his wife, Carol, moved from Massachusetts to Orr’s Island in 2005 and loved their time there surrounded by the ocean; more recently they had lived for four years in Norway, and recently moved to Rutland, Vt. in May 2020.

