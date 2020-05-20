SEBAGO — The Board of Selectmen is down to only three members after two selectmen resigned earlier this month.

Chris Harrington and Scott Douglas both gave up their positions to accept jobs at the town Department of Public Works. Town Manager Michelle Bukoveckas said she asked them to step down to prevent any appearance of conflict of interest, as required by the board’s ethics policy.

Voters will fill Harrington and Douglas’ seats at the July 14 election. Ann Farley and Philip Lowe are running uncontested for the two three-year terms.

Bokoveckas said that the town knew Harrington and Douglas would be leaving before nomination papers went out so they were able to advertise those seats.

The board has three remaining selectmen, Chairman Tim Mayberry, Edythe Harnden and Chris Parker. Bukoveckas confirmed that that is enough for a quorum.

