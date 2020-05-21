FALMOUTH — Town officials will have additional safety practices and policies in place as services reopen over the next month.

The town clerk will schedule appointments beginning Tuesday, May 26. The planning department, code enforcement, administrative, finance, assessing, sustainability, open space,long-range planning and economic development offices in Town Hall will open June 15.

“It’s to get access for people who haven’t done (services) virtually and we want to open up for our customers but keep them and our employees safe. Based on (Gov. Janet Mills’) phasing plan, it sends the message it’ll be safe enough to start reopening,” Town Manager Nathan Poore said.

Town Clerk Ellen Planer says that she will see people primarily for things that can’t be done online, such as registering new cars.

“The (appointments are) a way to test to see how things will work. It’ll be the same flow as we open up to walk-ins. It’s new for the customer and employees,” Poore said.

Masks will be required to enter Town Hall, where glass dividers will keep employees and residents safe and social distancing is recommended. Doors and halls will be one way, stopping residents from directly passing in close quarters.

“We will have hand sanitizer throughout the building, we will really be doing the things a lot of businesses that have stayed open are doing,” Planer said.

No date has been set for Town Hall to reopen to walk-ins at the 271 Falmouth Road location.

Mason-Motz Community Center office at 190 Middle Road will open for program registrations on June 1.

The public works office at 101 Woods Road will also open June 1 for transfer station purchases only (disposal tickets and window stickers). The Woods Road transfer station opened May 5 for brush and leaf disposal only, but began accepting yellow trash bags, recyclables and food waste on May 19. Proof of residency is required.

Falmouth Community Park, located at 19 Winn Road, reopened on May 4 for trail access and dog walking only. The tennis courts at Huston Park, near the corner of Winn Road, directly behind the Winn Road fire station and those next to the school administrative offices on Woodville Road reopened for single play only. All other parks, facilities, athletic fields and playgrounds will reopen June 1.

Falmouth trails opened on April 25 and trailhead parking restrictions were lifted on May 5. Social distancing precautions remain in place and parking at several locations is limited to every other space.

