Cast your Freeport/Pownal vote for Melanie Sachs in the Maine state primary July 14.

Long before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the nation and the world, Melanie Sachs has been working for the people of Maine.

Melanie has proven herself in all levels of government, serving locally on the Freeport Town Council both as chairwoman and vice chairwomen for six years and, later, as executive director of Freeport Community Services, providing excellent leadership for Freeport/Pownal residents.

Melanie has economic common sense – she understands the needs of Maine communities, balancing the budget and supporting our small businesses and all our workers. She loves Maine and all its natural beauty and has worked hard to combat climate change through advancing solar and efficiency initiatives.

Melanie’s work of over 20 years in the healthcare field qualifies her to represent the needs of all people. We need Melanie in the State House.

Lucy Lloyd

Freeport

