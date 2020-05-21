I now live at Ocean View Retirement Community in Falmouth, but lived in South Freeport for many years before and that is when I first met Sara Gideon. At that time she was running for Freeport Town Council. She was also very young, and very sincere, when she knocked on our door asking for our support. After hearing her reasons for why I should vote for her, I was convinced that she was smart, energetic and had a very convincing message. Through the years and as Speaker of the House, she has more than convinced me and others that she is the one to take over Susan Collins’ job as our U.S. Senator from Maine.

Mabel Gerquest

Falmouth

