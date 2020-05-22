While I am used to the vitriol, deceit and truth twisting which characterize Edgar Allen Beem’s columns, his “The selfish minority” piece achieves new highs for mendacity and hypocrisy.

But maybe I am being too judgmental. Perhaps he is deserving of pity, not scorn, as he seems to have difficulty in assessing reality and a deep streak of paranoia. How else could he conclude that, “I do not believe that he was legitimately elected … and is in no way fit to serve in that high office”? Really? As opposed to, say, Mr. Biden, who seemingly is incompetent and carries a burden of corruption and malfeasance?

“He (Trump) runs the federal government to benefit himself and his family,” Beem asserts. Really? He joins Kennedy and Hoover in declining his salary, his business interests have suffered greatly and his family members serve the American people without remuneration. He works tirelessly for all the people of this country and, at least to me, appears concerned about the fate of each and every one of us.

He brands Trump supporters as the “Utterly Selfish … all people who put their own self interests ahead of the common good.” This statement is so absurd and insulting that it, too, seems to reflect an individual incapable of perceiving reality.

The scary thing is that so many people regard the printed word as having passed some sort of editorial truth test, especially if the content seems to parallel their own beliefs, often formulated without inquiry.

There is so much wrong and disingenuous about this and other Beem columns and it is so frustrating that a response must be limited to 300 words. I would have loved to expand my comments and refutation. This guy was once a reporter?

Stuart Spigel

Arrowsic

