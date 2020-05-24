SOUTH PORTLAND – Maureen A. Gavett, 66, of South Portland, passed away on May 22, 2020, in Topsham. She was born on March 3, 1954, in Portland, to George and Dolores (Cady) McDaniel. Maureen grew up in Brunswick, graduating from Brunswick High School.Maureen was employed as a C.N.A. at the Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Saco for many years until she retired. She belonged to several organizations including the Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Unit #35, DAV Chapter# 3, and the South Portland VFW Auxiliary #832.Maureen married Charles Gavett on April 6, 1996, at the American Legion Hall in South Portland.She was an avid reader and collector of books; some of her favorite authors were James Patterson, Stuart Woods and J.D. Robb, to name a few. She also loved pink roses, playing games on her tablet and spending time with her family.Maureen was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Mark E. McDaniel; and her son, Michael J. Marshall.She is survived by her husband, Charles E. Gavett of South Portland; son, Christopher A. Marshall; granddaughter, Kayelee R. Marshall; daughter, Erica J. Goodwin and her husband Richard Goodwin, all of Lisbon; grandson, Riley M. Marshall-Rea of Shinglehouse, Pa.; brother, George R. McDaniel, and sister, Paula A. Carson, both of Topsham; as well as many nieces and nephews.A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, June 2, at 10 a.m., at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in South Portland.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous