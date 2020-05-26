Mercy Fore River

Jonah Robert Randall, born May 11 to Dylan and Jessica Randall of Sebago. Grandparents are Gary and Tammy Randall of Sebago, Robin Flanigan and Peter and Sherry Flanigan, all of Naples.

St. Marys Regional Medical Center

Ariel Maiunga Makuta, born April 30 to Augusto Makuta and Aurora Sanda of Lewiston. Grandparents are the late Rafael Makuta and the late Monica Vanda. Great-grandparents are Jose Andre and Adelia Jose Isabel, both of Soyo, Angola.

Twins, Harris Walter McLean and Thomas Kenneth McLean, born May 4 to Daniel McLean and Sonja Pooler of Naples. Grandparents are Rosemary D’Agostino Pooler of Fairbanks, Alaska, Marybeth and Mike Smith of Casco, and Jay and Cindy McLean of Raymond. Great-grandparents are Donald and MaryEllen Miller of Duluth, Minnesota.

Darnnell Daejuan Hairston, Jr., born May 6 to Alyssa D’Andrea and Darnnell Hairston of Lewiston. Grandparents are Carl Fitzgerald and April Fitzgerald of Windham, Phyllis Hairston and Bobby Allan Jordan of Lewiston, and the late Karen D’Andrea Leighton, formerly of Portland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: