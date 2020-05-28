KENNEBUNKORT – Those who like to dig clams for a family feed or those who dig them for commercial purposes may purchase a license at the town clerk’s office on June 11.

There will be two resident commercials licenses available, at $125 each. Town officials say there will be no nonresident commercial licenses issued this year.

For those who like to dig their own, there will be 50 resident recreational licenses issued, at $15 each. There will be 25 free licenses for residents 65 and older.

The town will offer five nonresident recreational licenses at $30 each and three free senior nonresident licenses.

On Friday, Sept, 11, resident recreational unsold licenses will be available without regard to residency on a first-come, first-served basis.

All applicants for recreational or commercial shellfish licenses must provide two forms of identification showing current residence address.

The flats will be open for digging only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 15, 2020.

Recreational diggers may harvest one peck a week for personal consumption. Commercial diggers may harvest two pecks a day.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: