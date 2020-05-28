OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Michael C. Frenette “Boo-Boo”, 60, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away at home on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
A Graveside Service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery. We ask people to follow Covid-19 guidelines. Arrangements are by Cote Funeral Home, Saco.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Trump preparing order to limit social media protections
-
Animals
Acadia falcon finds mate in Lewiston
-
The Forecaster
South Portland Police Beat: May 19-25
-
Business
Maine jobless claims hit record 37,000 last week, but officials say many are fraudulent
-
Mainely Media
Kennebunkport shellfish licenses available June 11