OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Michael C. Frenette “Boo-Boo”, 60, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away at home on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

A Graveside Service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery. We ask people to follow Covid-19 guidelines. Arrangements are by Cote Funeral Home, Saco.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous