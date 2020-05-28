BIDDEFORD — On a recent hot and sunny evening, 19 school buses filled with volunteers and 3,000 ice cream cones made there way along Biddeford’s streets. Outside their driveways or at the bus stop with their parents, children were waiting in anticipation of a sweet treat.

It was a recipe for a fun time for everyone involved.

Early on Wednesday evening, May 27, Biddeford School Department had a traveling ice cream party — an idea to delight young students — whom staff hadn’t seen in person since in-classroom instruction was suspended, due to the eastward march of the coronavirus, in mid-March.

With classes due to end for the year on June 5, it just felt like time to do something a little special, those involved said.

“We talked about what we could do in the evening,” said Superintendent Jeremy Ray, who explained the school had done a couple of events when buses delivered lunch. “And (faculty) wanted to be able to see the kids.”

Among those voluntering to hand out the pre-made cones of ice cream, supplied by administrators, were teachers, principals, school committee members, the mayor, and others.

City Council President John McCurry said showing up to volunteer shows support for the school, administrators, and staff.

“It’s a good ending to the school year for them,” he said of the ice cream adventure.

As the buses lined up at Biddeford Middle School, volunteers carted coolers filled with ice and ice cream — and Italian ices for those who couldn’t have ice cream — to the buses, which then rolled down Tiger Way onto Hill Street and through Biddeford’s streets and avenues on their prescribed bus routes, stopping whenever they saw groups of youngsters.

The stops were brief, but there were many, many smiles.

Zoe Rosario, 6, was among those enjoying a chocolate-vanilla cone, with sprinkles.

And how did it taste?

“It’s delicious,” she said.

