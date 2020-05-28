BIDDEFORD – Helene L. Price, “Nanie”, 92, died on May 24, 2020. She nourished people with her love, laughter and never lost faith in God. She loved to do crossword puzzles, coloring, doodling on paper, wearing jewelry and listening to music. Helene was a wonderful caring person and when you reflect on the difference that she made in your lives please remember 1 Corinthians 13. Helene was born in Portland, Maind, on November 21, 1927, the daughter of William A. and Lillian M. Osmond and was the oldest of three children. In 1945, she met John Price while he was serving the U.S. Navy. In 1946, they were married and resided in West Conshohocken, Pa. In 1961, the family moved back to Maine to care for her widowed mother. Her husband, John, passed away in 1971. Together they were married 24 years and raised seven children. Predeceased by her parents and two brothers, Stephen and Richard; daughters, Pamela, Lillian and son, John Jr. Surviving children – daughter, Heather, husband Allan Winckler, Dianna Smith, son, William, Timothy and wife Roxane; eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.Burial arrangements will be performed in a private family ceremony at Brooklawn Memorial Cemetery later. Please visit http://www.coastalcremationservices.com to view Helene’s Tribute Page or to sign her online guestbook.

Guest Book