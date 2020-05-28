PORTLAND – Ida T. Childs, 93, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Avita in Westbrook. Born in Portland on May 1, 1927, Ida was one of six children of Michael, and Mary Martini.Ida worked as a baker for the Portland public schools for almost 20 years. Ida enjoyed traveling, dancing, walking, and visiting friends at the Maine Mall.She was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Rose, Mickey, Bridget, Mary, and a brother Guy; and husbands, Robert Marcroft, and Maurice Childs.She is survived by her son, James Marcroft and his wife Lynn of Portland; three grandchildren, Robert Marcroft and his wife Sarah of Westbrook, Cody Marcroft, and Shaelynn Marcroft both of Portland, and a great-grandchild, Emilia Kate Marcroft of Westbrook; and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff at Avita for the care and compassion they showed for Ida.There will be no services at this time due to the Coronavirus. Ida will be interred next to her late husband, Maurice at Brooklawn Memorial, Portland. Please visit http://www.athutchins.com to view Ida’s Tribute Page or to sign her online guest book.

