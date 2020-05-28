Robert Fowler Leeman 1931 – 2020 BAILEY ISLAND – Robert F. “Bob” Leeman, 89, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born in Brunswick, May 8, 1931 to Royston F. and Mary (Fowler) Leeman. In 1950 Bob married the love of his life, Elizabeth L. Pickens. He also joined the United States Navy in 1950 retiring from the Navy in 1970. Following 20 years in the military Bob was a lobsterman until he retired in 2000. Robert was predeceased by two sons, Robert G. Leeman and Royston D. Leeman; a granddaughter, Elizabeth J. Leeman and a grandson, Kirk A. Leeman. He is survived by his wife of 70 plus years, Elizabeth L. Leeman of Bailey Island; his daughters, Patricia Streeter and her husband Charles of San Diego, Calif., Deborah Leeman and her partner Pemberton Johnson of Orr’s Island, a son Richard Leeman and his wife Debra of Lewiston, and Rebecca O’Connell and her husband Daniel of Harpswell; a sister Marilean Johnson of Bailey Island; a niece who has a special place in our hearts, Wendy Johnson LeFavor; numerous grandchildren and great and great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be held at Bailey Island Cemetery, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. To leave a note of condolence of share a memory, please visit, http://www.brackettfh.com.

