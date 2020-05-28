BIDDEFORD — Since 1853, the clock tower that initially sat aloft the former Lincoln Mill had tolled time for the Biddeford’s mill workers. Though the clock has been out of commission for some time, a group is hoping to breath new life into the historic Biddeford mill clock tower. On Wednesday, several workers were making renovations to the clock.

In March, the Friends of the Historic Biddeford Mill Clock Tower — a group whose goal is to restore the clock and place it in a place of prominence in Biddeford — posted a request on its Facebook page seeking volunteers to help repair the old structure.

On Wednesday, May 27, workers could be seen on the clock tower, removing lead paint from the structure.

Bruce Hackett from Safe Environmental Solutions “volunteered his crew, equipment and materials to safety remove lead containing paint from the Clock Tower, according to the Friends’ Facebook page. “A generous donation to our efforts to restore and relocate the Historic Biddeford Mills Clock to a place of prominence on the Biddeford River Walk.”

