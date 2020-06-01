The Wiscasset Feed Our Scholars and its Set For Success programs have been providing bags of weekend food to subscribing families during the COVID-19 pandemic. The non-profit’s planned fundraising events, however, have been canceled and is the organization is now asking for monetary donations.
Checks can be made out to St. Philip’s Church with Set for Success or Feed Our Scholars or both on the memo line and sent to St. Philip’s Church, 12 Hodge St., Wiscasset, ME 04578. A 501(3)(c) organization, any donation to the group is tax deductible.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
Protesters with Black Lives Matter movement descend on Brunswick Police Department
-
Business
State decision to open adult-use marijuana market to non-residents sparks lawsuit
-
Business
Maine’s elver season wrapping up with decade-low prices
-
Times Record
Maine Maritime Museum opens for business in Bath
-
Business
Gilead says drug helped moderately ill coronavirus patients