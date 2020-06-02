The Brick Store Museum, celebrating local history, art and culture year-round, will mark the dual bicentennials of the state of Maine and the town of Kennebunk this year with its Century Saturday Series. The series runs from May through October, and features one century of history per month.

On Saturday, June 6, the program will focus on the 17th century in Maine.

The 17th century program discusses the first contacts between indigenous peoples and European explorers and settlers, and what life was like in southern Maine at the time. While the program was supposed to be a physical event, the museum staff has created an online 17th Century Portal that will open on June 6 on www.brickstoremuseum.org.

The site will feature speakers Astrida Schaeffer, who will discuss 17th century clothing and costumes; and Ginger Lauritis, who will discuss native plants before the European arrivals. In addition to recorded talks, the museum will also be offering an online pop-up exhibit to explore its collection of 17th century history in the Kennebunks.

Visitors will also find at-home/outdoor programs that families can undertake together, including making 17th century recipes and hands-on activities to explore.

The museum has planned an immersive experience for visitors to get the chance to see, smell, taste, hear and touch the different centuries that led us to the present.

The museum’s 16th Century Portal, which premiered May 2, saw over 150 visitors its first day and is still online for widespread use. Studying one century per month allows for easy compare and contrast, observation of change, and a focused discussion about social systems and everyday life in Maine over hundreds of years.

The year-long programming is funded through a grant from the Maine Humanities Council and generous sponsorship from Kennebunk Savings Bank. Admission to these programs is typically included in the cost of regular museum admission; however, online programming is free with donations gratefully accepted. More information about these programs and their schedules can be found on www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Kennebunkport Historical Society awarded Employee Vibrant Community Grant from the Corning Foundation

The Corning Incorporated Foundation has made an Employee Vibrant Community Grant of $1,000 to the Kennebunkport Historical Society. Arundel resident Denise Stevens, who works at Corning as a cell culture lab technician, has volunteered for the society since 2014. Stevens applied for the one-time grant in January.

“It would be impossible for the Kennebunkport Historical Society to deliver its programs and services without the support of our loyal volunteers, members and donors,” said Executive Administrator Kirsten Camp. “This grant from the Corning Foundation has come at a particularly critical time, as the economic impacts of the pandemic are being felt across our community. We are extremely grateful that Denise applied for the Employee Vibrant Community Grant on our behalf, and to the Corning Foundation for their support.”

The Employee Vibrant Community Grants program began in 2018 as a celebration of Corning Incorporated Foundation’s 65th anniversary. Due to its success, it became an annual program in 2019.

The program encourages employees to nominate eligible nonprofit organizations for a $1,000 grant, which allows the foundation to invest in the nonprofit organizations that mean the most to Corning employees.

A complete list of the 2020 grant recipients is available on the foundation’s website at www.CorningFoundation.org.

KBIA’s 29th annual Day at the Beach 5K moves to virtual format

In alignment with state officials, local organizations, and compassion for the

community at large, KBIA made the decision to offer this year’s Day at the Beach 5K in a virtual format. The well-being of the runners, volunteers, sponsors, and community partners is always a top priority, and the race coordinators appreciate understanding of this rapidly evolving situation.

KBIA’s 29th annual (Virtual) Day at the Beach 5K walk/run will take place on the weekend of July 11. Participants can share their race photos by using the hashtags #run4annie and/or #dayatthebeach5k. The photos will be shared with the KBIA community all weekend on its social media pages. The first 150 people to register by June 11 will be mailed a Day at the Beach 5K race shirt.

This year’s race is in memory of Annie McNamara Evans, a longtime supporter of KBIA and former counselor. After being diagnosed with cancer at the age of 25, McNamara spent the next 3½ years raising money for cancer research and increasing awareness about becoming a bone marrow donor. Proceeds from the race will be donated to the Dempsey Center in her name.

The Bauman Family Foundation will match the contributions to the Dempsey Center in Annie’s name. The Dempsey Center provides services that can help cancer patients manage the emotional, mental and physical impact of cancer impact. Join KBIA as they #run4annie and remember her legacy as a leader by doing.

To register for this year’s Day at the Beach 5K, visit http://www.lightboxreg.com/kbia-2020?mobile=0 .

Kennebunkport Conservation Trust plant sale moves online

Kennebunkport Conservation Trust announced that its annual plant sale will be held online in 2020 because of restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past few years the organization has held a perennial plant sale, featuring divisions of plants that come from Ganny’s Garden and other KCT gardens, along with donations from member gardeners. All of the plants are healthy, well established Maine plants. All proceeds go to maintaining and expanding the trust gardens. After the sale, the trust will install a new garden at its headquarters on Gravely Brook Road.

The sale order site will be accessible via a link from the KCT site, www.kporttrust.org.

“We are very excited about the sale,” said Gail Roller, plant sale committee member and trustee. “We have been digging and potting since last fall. The plant sale is always a fun social event as well as a fundraiser. We are hoping that this timely approach of having an online sale will be as much fun and as successful as ones in the past.”

The website will include color pictures and descriptions of each plant. They will be sorted by sun and shade plants. Patrons will be able to browse the site, make selections, pay online and select a pickup time. Orders can be made through June 12. Pick up will be curbside at the headquarters on Saturday, June 13 at prescribed times to assure safety and efficiency.

