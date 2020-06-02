SACO

Library, museum reopen with virus restrictions

Dyer Library and the Saco Museum have reopened at 371 Main St., observing strict COVID guidelines that, for the time being, will limit some services.

Library hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays.

Roy P. Fairfield Maine History Room hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, from 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, and from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays.

Any library materials checked out before the lockdown are now due with late fines starting to accrue after June 14. Renewals can be done over the phone.

Only 20 people will be allowed to enter the library at a time and visits will be restricted to just 20 minutes.

There will be no access to computers, and the photocopier and the restroom will be closed. Face masks are required for everyone, and all must sanitize their hands at the door before entering to ensure safe browsing of library materials.

All children’s and adult programs are suspended until further notice, including art classes, clubs, Deering Room meetings, book groups, etc.

No book donations are being accepted at this time and all returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours. Thus, any materials that are put on hold may not be available right away. This sanitization period may be shortened over time – we will let you know.

At Saco Museum, those same protocols apply, including no toilet access, but entrants are limited to 10 people at a time.

Museum hours are from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays, from noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays, with free admissions after 4 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for ages 7-18, and free for age 6 and under.

All children under the age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Hands-on exhibits have been removed.

For more details, call 283-3861 or go to sacomuseum.org.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Opportunity Alliance holding fundraiser online Thursday

Join The Opportunity Alliance on Thursday for RAISE (formerly the Barn Raising), a one-day virtual fundraiser to support their mission, celebrate community, and help meet the growing needs of community members.

The event will include livestreams showcasing agency programs and exciting updates, videos from community partners, an online raffle, and opportunities to win prizes.

All funds raised will support TOA’s efforts to care for the most vulnerable in our community. Together, we can help fund our mental health and wellness programs for children and adults, family and early childhood education programs, crisis prevention and intervention, economic resources for the most at-risk Mainers, and a diverse array of community support initiatives.

Tune in to “meet” the faces of TOA, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for event-day schedules and instructions, and to see how one day’s collected donations can impact the community.

For more details, contact Lily Lynch, vice president of development and communications at [email protected] or call 523-5030.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Plants and perennials sale at First Congregational Church

The Music Committee and church members of First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport will hold a Tomato Plants & Perennials Sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the church’s parking lot at 141 North St.

Please know that social distancing will be practiced and respected. Church volunteers can deliver plants to the buyer’s vehicle. Only exact cash or checks will be accepted. All proceeds benefit the Music Fund.

Those who wish to pre-order perennials or tomato plants should email a Music Committee member at [email protected] Check the church website at firstchurchkport.org for inventory details, to order and for pick-up information.

ORONO

Free webinar to look at arthritis in agriculture

Maine AgrAbility and the Maine CITE Coordinating Center will host a free webinar from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday detailing the prevalence of arthritis in agriculture.

Webinar topics will include the ways arthritis can affect farmers and how small changes in routines and using assistive technology can help reduce its impact.

The webinar is free; registration is required.

For more details or to register, go to the Maine AgrAbility website at extension.umaine.edu/agrability/2020/05/21/arthritis-and-agriculture-the-importance-of-protecting-your-joints, call 944-1533 or email [email protected]

