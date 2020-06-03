YARMOUTH – Benjamin “Ben” James Merrill, 36, of Yarmouth, died on May 25, 2020. He was born on August 23, 1983, in Lewiston, the son of Sherry A. Brown-Spaulding and Bruce P. Merrill. He graduated from Freeport High School in 2003. After high school, Ben started his career as a Marine Technician working with his dad at Port Harbor Marine. When he started a family, Ben took a job closer to home at the Yarmouth Boat Yard where he worked as a Certified Technician and Product Support Specialist for over 11 years. He took pride in his work and earned numerous certifications, including his Advanced Marine Electronic Installer certification and his USCG 6 pack Captain’s license.He enjoyed fishing, camping, and hiking with his family. He also volunteered as a Boy Scout leader. And, one time won a race in a duct tape boat he constructed with his son, Shane, during a Boy Scout campout. He never shied away from striking a sassy pose with his daughter, Cora, and loved to make people laugh. He could do so with his infectious laugh alone, but often chose an outrageous outfit or antics to do the job. Ben wore a tough outer shell, but suffered on the inside from mental illness. Sadly, his burdens proved too difficult to bear. He leaves behind his wife, Jennifer E. Merrill and his two children; his parents and his stepfather, Dale S. Spaulding; his grandmother, Barbara M. Hustus; his siblings, Candy M. Emge (her husband Travis), Anthony “Tony” S. Merrill (his wife Kayla), Katie M. Merrill Kane (her husband Asa), Joshua D. Spaulding, and Hannah R. Spaulding; in-laws, Anne M. Vining (her husband Clifford), Daniel H. True (his wife Michelle); brother-in-law, Nicholas D.H. True; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was also a favorite uncle to his nieces and nephews. Ben will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth on Saturday, June 6, at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at the home of Ben’s brother, Tony. For more information, please contact Ben’s sister, Candy Emge, at [email protected].

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous