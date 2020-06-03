PORTLAND – Debra A. (Sargent) Lyons, 59, of Portland, died unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, May 24, 2020.Debbie (as she was known by everyone) was born in Portland, Maine on February 7, 1961. She was the loving daughter of the late Robert and Beverly A. (Taylor) Barden.On January 12, 1978, Debbie married David Lyons and together they made their home and raised a family in Windham and Portland.Most of Debbie’s working career was in customer service and sales, working at several area businesses including Paper Party Store, Rusty Lantern Convenience Store, Getty Convenience and Jordan’s Meat Company.In her spare time, Debbie loved to play bingo, a good family poker game or spend time on her computer searching the web and playing games. She loved her dogs, family gatherings and was a great cook. Her greatest love was the time she spent surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren, three of whom she and David raised, Kayla Carignan, David Lyons, and Brady Lyons. She was known as everyone’s mother. Debbie had a great sense of humor, and loved to laugh and loved life. She always saw the good in others and was always there for her family.Debbie is survived by her husband of 42 years, David Lyons of Portland; two daughters, Shannon Lyons of Portland, and Nicole Lyons of Westbrook; a son, Christopher and his wife Shalyn Sargent of Windham; two sisters, Polly Barden of South Portland, and Bobbie Jo Barden of Westbrook; four brothers, Robert and his wife Lynn Barden of Portland, Roy Sargent of Florida, Bobby and his wife Jenn Barden of South Portland, and Terry and his wife Cindy Barden of Westbrook; eight grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and aunts, uncles, and cousins. She loved and was loved by a large and close family.Due to state restrictions, we regret that the Celebration of Debbie’s life will be limited to family members only. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, Maine. To view Debbie’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.comThose who wish, may make contributions to Debbie’s GoFundMe Account.

