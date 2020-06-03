HANOVER, N.H. – Chad Mack Corpieri, 43, died unexpectedly Thursday, May 28, 2020. Chad was born to Stewart and Alison (Sweatland) Corpieri.He graduated from Hanover High School and attended Champlain College. Chad has worked for Simon Pearce, King Arthur, Picaboo and most recently Great Eastern Radio. Chad enjoyed hunting, shooting at the gun range, and cooking.He is survived by his father, Stuart Corpieri of Wilder, Vt.. mother, Alison Corpieri of Hanover, N.H.; twin sister, Cara Corpieri Parsons of Kaikoura New Zealand; son, Keegan Corpieri of Essex Junction, Vt.; significant other, Katie Mills of Bethel, Vt.; and many relatives and friends.There will be no calling hours or funeral. Chad will have a private graveside at the Brooklawn Cemetery in Portland, ME.An online guestbook is available to leave a message of condolence for Chad’s family by visiting visiting http://www.rickerfuneralhome.comMemorial donationscan be made to:Lucy MackenzieHumane SocietyP.O. Box 702Brownsville, VT 05037 or:an organization ofyour choice

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous