Jean L. Trafton 1930 – 2020 BATH – Jean L. Trafton, 90, of Washington Street, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Bath on Jan. 14, 1930, a daughter of Herbert L. and Mary J. (Muse) Anderson. She attended Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1947. During her senior year she was crowned Mohiba Queen. Jean loved school and participated in many activities. She was secretary of her class and voted sunniest personality. Jean graduated from the Auburn Maine School of Commerce and on Sept. 22, 1951 she married Blaine E. Trafton. She began her career as deputy City Clerk in Bath. In 1952 she left to stay home and raise her family. Jean and Blaine began their adventure living in Orono, Gray, Boothbay, Castine, Windham, and Bath. In the 1980’s she went back to work as the Deputy Clerk of the City of Bath again, retiring in 1995. She was a member of the Bath Area Senior Citizens and the United Church of Christ in Bath. Jean spent many hours working at their bean suppers and playing Bocce ball. Jean was very active in the Bath High School Alumni Association and enjoyed reading, knitting, cooking and above all spending time with her family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Blaine E. Trafton on Nov. 18, 1991, two brothers, Robert Anderson and Herbert Anderson, seven sisters, Ruth Trask, Florence Coffin, Margaret Snowdon, Gladys Gowell, Betty Footer, Mary King and Martha Anderson. Jean is survived by three sons, Michael B. Trafton and his wife Vicki of Bath, Timothy N. Trafton and fiancé Janice Hersom of Harpswell and Robert E. Trafton and wife Jody of Bath, three daughters, Susan Collins and her husband John of Brunswick, Pamela Whynot and her husband Henry of Windham, and Mary Doughty of Phippsburg; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to: Bath Area Senior Citizens 45 Floral St. Bath, ME 04530 or: Alzheimer’s Association Maine Chapter 383 US Route One, Suite 2C Scarborough, ME 04074 or http://www.alz.org.

