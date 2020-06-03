A couple takes in the scenery at Sebago Lake State Park Tuesday, one day after it opened with restrictions. Visitors must remain 6 feet apart or wear masks at all time. Until July 1, the park is open only to Maine residents and to those out of state visitors who have met the 14-day quarantine requirement before entering. Emily Bader / Lakes Region Weekly

casco maine
