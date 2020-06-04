KENNEBUNK – Mimi Magee was among about 150 people who gathered on the lawn and parking lot at Kennebunk Town Hall Wednesday afternoon, demonstrating for an end to racism.

Magee, a Kennebunk resident and pastor at Cornerstone United Methodist Church in Saco, said those who say they care for each other and for justice have an opportunity.

“It is the time to stand by the words, and make it real,” she said.

The demonstration came following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, on May 25. As those in Kennebunk hoisted signs calling for justice and an end to racism, charges against the officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes, ignoring his cries of “I can’t breathe,” were elevated to second degree murder.

Two autopsies determined Floyd, 46, died by homicide.

Three other officers were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The four were fired from their jobs a week ago, according to the Associated Press.

“Racism is very real,” said demonstration organizer Rachel Flint McGlashan. “People across the country are standing up, saying it has to stop. No more, it has to stop.”

The Stand in Solidarity Against Racism demonstration Wednesday afternoon was one of two planned – another is set for Friday June 5 at 5:30 p.m. McGlashan on Thursday said details were still being worked out, but said a march may be a component, along with an array of speakers. She said she is hoping people of color will step forward to speak.

Floyd’s death sparked demonstrations across the country and in several Maine locations. In Kennebunk, the Wednesday demonstration, which lasted just over an hour, included remarks from Kennebunk Police Chief Robert MacKenzie, Select Board Chair Blake Baldwin and Town Manager Michael Pardue.

Kennebunkport Police Chief Craig Sanford and Town Manager Laurie Smith also attended.

“I respect you for being here and support you in this effort,” Pardue told demonstrators. “We will never let you down.”

MacKenzie said members of the Kennebunk Police Department mourn Floyd’s death.

“We in law enforcement have to be better than this,” he said in part. “The members of the Kennebunk Police Department are committed to working with all citizens of our community in the delivery of police services, raising the quality of life for all.”

MacKenzie said he reviewed complaints against Kennebunk Police going back 13 years, and found two among more than 1,800 arrests, which he said were fully investigated and determined to be unfounded.

Baldwin spoke of the Declaration of Independence and its references to equality.

Demonstrators read the names of men and women of color who have died at the hands of police.

Traffic was stopped by Kennebunk officials for nine minutes, as demonstrators laid down on the street.

They chanted “I can’t breathe,” and “George Floyd, say his name.”

Among those speaking at the demonstration was Kennebunk High School senior Ella Yentsch. She recalled past incidents that fueled fear.

“We need to come together and fight for this movement,” said Yentsch, in part. “We need to fight for justice and equality and for our black brothers and sisters.”

McGlashan on Thursday said she was pleased that students had taken a lead in organizing the demonstrations. She said more specifics about the June 5 demonstration will be posted on a Facebook event once finalized.

