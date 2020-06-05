The State Primary/Special Referendum Election and the School Budget Validation Referendum Election will be held on Tuesday, July 14. At this time, both in-person and absentee voting will be available.

We are urging voters to cast an absentee ballot instead of voting in person to minimize interaction with others during this public health pandemic (COVID-19). Casting an absentee ballot is easy, convenient, and secure.

Absentee ballots may be requested in writing, by phone, online, or in person up to and including the day of the election, without specifying a reason. However, if you are asking to receive your ballot by mail, please request it early enough to allow for postal mail delivery time — both to receive it and return it (2-5 days each way). Absentee ballot requests are being accepted right now. Printed ballots will be available by mid-June, and we will issue your ballot as soon as possible after that date. Ballots must be returned to the Town Clerk’s office no later than 8 p.m. [close of the Polls] on Election Day.

For the Town of Scarborough, in-person voting will take place at the Scarborough High School. This location will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

We are always looking to add to our list of election workers. This year, because so many of our election workers are part of populations most at risk from COVID-19, we are especially eager to do so. If you are healthy, committed to fair elections, and interested in being part of the election process please call the Clerk’s office at 730-4020.

To avoid long lines at the voter registration table on Election Day, we encourage residents to check to make sure you are registered and that your voter information is current, e.g. address, name change or party affiliation, if applicable. You can contact the clerk’s office at 730-4020 or by email at [email protected]

It’s been great to see the number of residents that have tuned in through Zoom and YouTube to Town Council and Finance Committee meetings through this year’s budget process. The Town Council Communications Committee is hosting a Round Table Discussion on the FY2021 budget on Wednesday, June 10 at 6 p.m. on Zoom. You can access the link on our website, www.scarboroughmaine.org from either the calendar on the landing page, the Budget Portal calendar, or the newsfeed. This is an informal conversation where residents can ask questions of the elected officials and Town Manager about the proposed budget and share their views on what is and is not in the proposal.

