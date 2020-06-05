Dundee Park opening

Dundee Park has been closed due COVID-19, but as of Saturday, June 6, the park will be open for visitors with some modifications in place. You can visit from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until June 21. From June 22 through Aug. 9, hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information about the park, call Windham Parks & Recreation at 892-1905.

Food Pantry deliveries for seniors

The Windham Parks & Recreation department is working with Windham Social Services to assure that seniors age 55 and older have access to food from the pantry while coronavirus restrictions are in place. If you know a senior who could use some assistance, call 892-1905 and arrangements can be made to schedule a delivery.

Library is open

The Windham Public Library is open again. During the month of June, seniors and other visitors with underlying health concerns can stop by from 10 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday. Everyone else is welcome from noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Curbside service is also available for those who would prefer it. Call 892-1908 ext. 3 to arrange a pickup time. And don’t forget to have your library card on hand when you come to pick up your reading materials. For more information, visit windham.lib.me.us/library-to-go.

Online author talk

Maine resident and author Tim Caverly will present “So You Think You Know Maine” through the Windham Public Library’s Facebook page from 6-7 p.m. June 30. Caverly’s virtual presentation is designed to help celebrate Maine’s Bicentennial. Learn about the birthplace of Walt Disney’s “Bambi,” see ice caves, abandoned railroads and petrographs, and learn about the first naval battle of the American Revolution. For more information, call the library at 892-1908 ext. 5.

Sign up for soccer

Registration is now open for Windham Youth Soccer Association Fall Travel teams. Players in grades 3-5 from Windham and Raymond are welcome to join in on the fun, which will begin in August and end in early October of this year. Travel team schedules are created by Soccer Maine and the games are generally played within a 30-40 minute drive. Many games are played at the Gambo Road facility right here in Windham. To register, go to gotsport.com/asp/application/reg/?ProgramID=88253.

