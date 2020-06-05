Taxpayers have a right to know

To the editor,

The Scarborough School Budget this year has built in secret pay increases for teaching staff. First, there is a lump sum payment to teachers for the retroactive payments they would have earned if their contract had been settled last August when the previous contract expired. Next, in addition to that pay increase, which gets built into teacher pay rates, teachers will also receive their 2nd year contract increase starting with the coming school year.

What percentage increase will the teachers receive? That’s a good question because no one is saying.

The Supt, Board of Ed, and Leadership Council have not disclosed to taxpayers anything about the amounts of these pay raises. In this time of pandemic and economic disaster causing losses we are just beginning to count, awarding pay increases is simply irresponsible. Taxpayers will be paying this bill and have a right to know what it is.

Please release information about the teacher pay increases included in the budget so that voters can make an informed decision. As we are constantly reminded, 80% of the annual School Budget is made up of labor expenses. Asking voters to vote on this budget without revealing information about how much teacher pay will increase is just plain unfair to taxpayers.

Susan Hamill

Scarborough

Vote for Carney

To the editor,

I ask you to join me in voting for Anne Carney as our District 29 State Senator. I have known Anne for 25 years and admire her work as an attorney and community volunteer. Anne has experience, she’s served as a House representative. She was a practicing attorney for 24 years representing both individuals and businesses. She’s the mother of three children. Anne cares about people which is why she wants to serve you in the Senate. Her qualities of empathy and intelligence are assets she consistently brings to her legislative work.

Anne was instrumental in the passing of important legislative initiatives including; protecting pregnant workers, fixing inconsistencies in foreclosure law, banning foam food containers, providing affordable health care to children, protecting vulnerable persons from theft and creating an environmentally safe and fiscally responsible process for closing unused oil terminal facilities.

The communities in District 29 will be well served by having Anne representing us in Augusta. Please join me in ranking Anne #1 on the ballot for Maine District 29 Senate seat on July 14th.

Christine Beneman

Scarborough

Anne Carney for Senate

To the editor,

I am writing in support of Anne Carney who is a candidate for State Senate in District 29 (South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and part of Scarborough). Currently Anne is serving in the Maine House of Representatives as a member of the Labor and Housing committee. Anne has practiced employment, civil rights and municipal law in Maine for 16 years. In 2016, she received the Pine Tree Legal Assistance Award for Pro Bono Services. Anne served on the Cape Elizabeth Land Trust board of directors from 2010 to 2018, including three years as board president. She has actively volunteered on numerous other boards and committees.

I especially appreciate Anne’s work in the House of Representatives on issues such as the environment and health care. I believe Anne will work very capably and energetically to serve us in the Maine Senate while bringing respect and decency to the government process. I hope you will join me in voting for Anne Carney in the primary on July 14.

Janice Drinan

Scarborough

Letter of recognition to Ron Forest & Sons Fencing

To the editor,

The Scarborough Garden Club has maintained the Historic Hunnewell House gardens on Black Point Road since 1975. We’ve recently begun to plan a renovation for the herb garden, located south of the house. This pocket garden consists of five timber-framed beds which are currently planted with a mixture of perennials and some herbs. Since our annual plant sale has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our small club was concerned about financing the project.

This week, Ron Forest of Ron Forest & Sons Fence Company made a wonderful contribution to our project by giving the Garden Club five beautiful double-timbered cedar bed frames to replace the rotted original frames. This generous donation has greatly contributed to the efforts of the garden club to renovate the gardens. Not only did Mr. Forest measure and fabricate the five cedar frames, but he also had his crew bring them to the Hunnewell House, remove the old rotted timbers, and install, anchor, and level the new frames on May 19th.

We are so grateful for this gift, and wish to recognize and thank Mr. Forest for his incredible generosity towards our club. It’s people and businesses like Ron and his company that make Scarborough such a wonderful community.

Ann Hancock

Horticultural Chair

Scarborough Garden Club

