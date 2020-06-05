SCARBOROUGH – James W. Parent, 81, of Portland, Maine, passed away on May 29, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial House. James was born on June 29, 1938, the son of William and Lena (Cyr) Parent in Edmonton, Canada.He worked for 26 years for UPS as a driver, delivering millions of packages to the folks that were anxiously awaiting them. He was involved with and attended the Teamster Union meetings. James married the love of his life Marguerite Mannion on August 12, 1967, and together they raised their family. James was a loyal Christian volunteering at church functions, becoming involved in many of the committees, and always attending Mass. He loved to read and stay current with local, national, and worldwide politics, never being afraid to take up a friendly conversation. He loved to watch the horses on television and at Scarborough Downs. One of Jim’s favorite things to do with his family was to take long scenic drives and many to North Conway, N.H. He was a devoted and loving husband taking care of his wife through her illness and never leaving her side. He is survived by his daughter, Vickie L. Ramirez of Portland, granddaughter, Katie Ramirez of Windham; granddaughter, Amelia Shepp of Pennsylvania, great-grandchildren, Aiden and Ava Shepp; and his brother, John Parent of New Hampshire. He was predeceased by his wife in 2011. A time of visitation and Funeral Mass will take place at a later date. You may offer your condolences and memories of James at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

