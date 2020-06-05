Sherry M. (Robinson) Rice 1938 – 2020 WOOLWICH – Sherry M. (Robinson) Rice passed away into the arms of her Lord on May 24, 2020. She was born on May 26, 1938 to Roger and Marguerite Robinson. She attended Bath Schools, graduating from Morse High School in 1956. She and Sgt. Wilford E Rice (US Army) married on Dec. 28 of that year and remained so until his death in 2011. She devoted herself as a homemaker for their three sons in many places such as Virginia, New York, Massachusetts, Germany and in their last residence of Woolwich. She was a very selfless person, always putting others first. Her warm smile always welcomed you. She had a great passion for all the dogs they had throughout the years. She was an accomplished pianist and accordion player. Sherry played piano for the North Woolwich Church for many years. Her favorite times were spent with her family and friends. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Her presence will surely be missed by so many people, but her spirit will always be with us and we find comfort knowing she is with the Lord. She is predeceased by her mother and father and her husband. She leaves behind her children Roger Rice and his wife Vicky of Virginia Beach, Va, Wilford (Andy) Rice and his wife Diana of Bowdoin, and Clifford Rice and his wife Jenniferlynn of Richmond; grandchildren Maegan Rice, Laura Stitham, Hayley Barclay and her husband Kyle, Ryan Rice, Ethan Rice and his wife Cheyenne, Adriana Fehlau and her husband Joshua, Joshua Anderson and his fiance Lindsay, Elijah Rice and his fiancé Cara Amador, Rowan Rice, Sarah-Helen Rice, Gideon Rice; great-grandchildren Blake McMahan, Nora Barclay, Henry Barclay, Charlotte Stitham, Oliver Stitham, Melissa Rice, Persephone Anderson, Clare Anderson, Hailey Anderson, sisters Shirley Pizziferri and her husband Frank of Fla, and Taffy Wagner and her husband Eric of Bath; and many nephews and nieces. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.kincerfuneralhome.com The family asks that donations be made to: Chop Point Camp 420 Chopps Point Rd. Woolwich, ME 04579

