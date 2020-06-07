Just under 900 Central Maine Power customers remained without service in York County on Sunday afternoon, after severe thunderstorms brought down lines on Saturday.

The storms dropped hail, in some cases, and knocked out power to as many as 6,700 customers by 3 p.m. Saturday, mostly in Piscataquis and York counties. That’s a small percentage of the utility’s total customers, who number about 600,000.

By 1 p.m. on Sunday, CMP reported 892 outages in York County on its website. The vast majority were in Acton and Shapleigh.

Versant Power, once known as Emera Maine, which serves eastern and northern Maine, reported no outages Sunday.

Though Sunday was gray and cloudy, and temperatures hovered in the low 60s in Portland, the week’s forecast calls for more sun, with temperatures in the lower 70s.

