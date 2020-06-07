PORTLAND – Ellen Oddi Peoples, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died peacefully on May 21, 2020, at 5 p.m., with her two sons, Michael and Alan at her side.She was born the daughter of Pietro and Anna Oddi and was educated in the local schools and graduated from Portland High School.She was a former member of the Italian Heritage Center, Portland Emblem Club, and The Business and the Professional Woman’s Club. She was a volunteer for the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts of America where she served as a Den Mother, she was also involved with the PTA and Little League #7.As an active parishioner of St. Pius X church, she taught CCD classes for many years and was also a leader for the Renew Program. Additionally, she was a Eucharistic Minister at St Pius X.She had been employed many years as a Deli Manager for Martin’s Foods. Her last employment was at St. Joseph’s Manor where she was a receptionist.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold (Jack) Peoples, her son, Arthur Peoples, her brothers, John, Guido, Louis and Dominic Oddi and their wives.She is survived by her sister, Frances Saccone (and John) of Sagamore Beach, Mass., her sons, Stephen Peoples of Conway, N.H., Michael Peoples of Reidsville, N.C. and Alan Peoples of Scarborough, Maine, along with her 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She loved them all and was a very proud grandmother and great grandmother. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday July 9, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St Pius X church in Portland. Relatives and friends are welcomed to attend.To share memories of Ellen or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.If desired, donations in her memory may be made to:St. Pius X Church492 Ocean Ave,Portland, ME 04103

