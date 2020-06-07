FALMOUTH – Marilyn Mary Cramer, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth. Marilyn was born on June 25, 1931, in Rochester, New York, to George Fichtemaier and Eleanor (Klein) Fichtemaier. Marilyn graduated from Our Lady Of Mercy High School in Rochester, N.Y. Then she met and married the love of her life Daniel. In 1969 they relocated to Portland, Maine with their five children. Marilyn worked as a medical administrator for many years at Osteopathic Hospital. First and foremost, her dedication was to her family whom she loved with her whole heart and soul. Marilyn and Dan enjoyed European travels to Germany, Austria and Spain. Post retirement, they ventured to New Mexico to live their golden years. Marilyn will be remembered for her kindness, grace and wit. She lit up a room with her smile, and that twinkle in her eyes. She was pre deceased by her daughter, Christine Mulcahy She is survived by her son, Daniel (Cheryl) Cramer of Portland; daughters, Kathleen (Robert) Howe of Cape Elizabeth, Carol (Robert) Novy of South Portland, and Dianne (Dave) Tranni of Worcester; a brother Donald Fichtemaier of Florida; a son in law Bob Mulcahy of Kansas; Grandchildren, Nicolas Novy, Brad (Carly) Mulcahy, Craig (Abby) Mulcahy, Kristen and Tori Howe; great-grandchildren, Sophie, Owen, Bernie, and Sydney.A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland, Interment will follow at St. Hyacinth Cemetery, Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Marilyn’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

