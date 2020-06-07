WINDHAM – Michael Robinson Fuller, 51, died on May 20, 2020, at his mother’s home following a sudden hospitalization. Always a non-smoker, Michael passed away from complications of a previously undiagnosed adenocarcinoma of the lung.Mike was born in Westbrook on December 20, 1968, the son of Gene R. Fuller and Margaret (Peggy) Anderson Fuller. Educated in South Portland schools, Michael attended the University of Maine at Orono, and graduated cum laude from the University of Southern Maine, with a self-designed major in classics. He had a particular love of Greek and Roman classical literature, and studied Latin, Ancient Greek, and Irish-Gaelic languages. Michael thought that studying law would be a good challenge, and graduated from the University of Maine Law School in 2003. He continued to work for the firm of Verrill Dana until shortly before his tragic death. Michael was also a talented artist, and a writer at heart.Those who knew and loved Michael understand that it is impossible to compress his life into a newspaper column. Michael was, from the beginning of his life to his end, a boy and a man who radiated kindness, commitment, humor, and goodness. He was pure and genuine. When he was with you, he was with you – one to one – you were his and he was yours to talk, to share, to laugh, to cry, to be whoever you were. Though his body left us, we pray his spirit will remain. The world needs more people like Michael Robinson Fuller. This world is starving for them. And for all of us who loved him, our lives will never be the same.Michael is survived by the loves of his life, Helyne May and their two daughters, Julianne and Alexandra Fuller, of Windham, as well as his mother, Peggy Fuller, of South Portland, father, Gene Fuller and stepmother, Betty Fuller of Poland, aunts, Dorothy Anderson of South Portland, Pat Anderson of Camden, his uncle, John Anderson and wife Karen of Acton, Mass., and their children, Kathryn Anderson of South Boston, Andrew Anderson of Somerville, Mass., and Margaret Anderson of Cambridge, Mass.; aunt, Lynda Anderson of Durham, N.C., and her children Mary Anderson, of Durham,and Robert Anderson of Kagoshima, Japan.Michael was predeceased by his uncle, Robert Anderson in 2003. He is also survived by his aunt, Donna TePoel and husband Dr. Louis TePoel of Tazewell, Va., and their children Jamie TePoel of Tazewell, and Sarah Cowan and family, of El Paso, Texas; uncle, Steve Fuller and wife Joanne of Auburn, and their children David Rowe of Portland, Erikka Martel, Auburn, and Michelle Lutick, Hermon, and their families. He is dearly missed already by family, friends, fellow students, and caring associates. A Celebration of Michael’s Life will be held at a later date when conditions allow the whole family and many dear friends to gather safely. In lieu of flowers, donations for the education of Michael and Helyne’s teenage daughters may be sent to: Dirigo FCU, Granddaughters’ Fund.Note: c/o Gene and Betty Fuller and Peggy Fuller,1 Lewiston St.,Mechanic Falls, ME 04256

Guest Book