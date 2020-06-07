SCARBOROUGH – Edith Etta (Cram) Arey left this world to dance with her loving husband again on June 4, 2020. Having been predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Charles, in 2007, she often commented that she looked forward to being reunited in death. Edith is also survived by: daughter Nancy Arey Cohen and step-children Charles Arey, Jr., Carol Bellino, and Diane Gurney, whom she always loved as if they were her own; grandchildren John Williams, Denise Rowe, Christopher Gurney, Jeffrey Bellino, Timothy Gurney, Stephanie Jordan, Robert Cohen, and Andrew Cohen; and great-grandchildren Brian Rowe, Kevin Rowe, Lauren Williams, Kaitlyn Gurney, Nathan Williams, Aubrey Gurney, Christopher Gurney, Dimaggio Bellino, Bailey Jordan, and Quinn Jordan.Edith was the sixth of 12 children, and was predeceased by brothers Meldon, Sumner, Herbert, Walter, and Charles Cram and sisters Esther Cram, Zodelle Oliver, Priscilla Harrington, and Bertha Davis. She is survived by sisters, Beulah Mason and Elsie Haskell.Born in Stafford Springs, Conn. Edith graduated from Windham High School and went on to earn her nursing degree from North Shore Children’s Hospital in Salem, Mass. She served as a private nurse for several years, caring for newborns in their homes. She also worked for years in retail, first for Rhines Brothers, and later for Loring, Short and Harmon and W.T. Grant , but her love of children led her in 1962 to open the Jack and Jill Nursery in South Portland, where she lovingly cared for infants and pre-schoolers for the next six years. Upon making the difficult decision to close the nursery, she accepted a position as a school nurse at the Baxter School for the Deaf, retiring in 1985.Edith will fondly be remembered as a loving mother, a devoted wife, a loyal friend, and a caring, fun grandmother and great-grandmother.Since it was her wish not to have a funeral, there will be a small graveside service on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 (her 95th birthday) at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth at 11:00 a.m. Services are under the care of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103. You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.comIn lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The Park Danforth for a Musical Entertainment Fund.

